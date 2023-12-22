Best NFL Prop Bets for Browns vs. Texans in Week 16 (Njoku continues to shine)
Breaking down our favorite prop bets for Sunday's Week 16 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns will put their two-game winning streak on the line when they play the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. The Browns currently are the fifth seed in the AFC playoff standings at 9-5, but must defeat the Texans (8-6), who are only a game behind them.
Cleveland will hope that Joe Flacco can continue his hot streak, which hit a bump on the road last week at home against the Bears, but they still prevailed. I found two Browns props that bettors should look to add to their Week 16 card.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Browns vs. Texans in Week 16
- David Njoku OVER 49.5 receiving yards (-115)
- Elijah Moore OVER 37.5 receiving yards (-110)
- Devin Singletary OVER 62.5 rushing yards (-115)
David Njoku OVER 49.5 receiving yards (-115)
Njoku has consistently been the best pass-catching threat in the Browns’ offense this season, no matter who is starting at quarterback. The 27-year-old tight end is coming off an excellent game last week against the Bears, where he had 10 receptions (14 targets) for 104 yards and a touchdown.
The veteran tight end has a solid matchup on Sunday against the Texans’ defense, which has allowed 66.3 receiving yards per game to TEs this season. Houston is also ranked 15th in DVOA-TE, per ftnfantasy.com.
Njoku has gone OVER 49.5 receiving yards in seven out of 14 games this season. Since Joe Flacco became the starter in Week 13, Njoku is averaging 70.7 yards on 9.3 targets per game.
Elijah Moore OVER 37.5 receiving yards (-110)
I’ll take a flier on Moore, who has seen 21 targets in his last three games with Flacco as the starting quarterback. Last week, the former Jets wideout had a quiet game, with two receptions (three targets) for 17 yards.
However, with the Texans’ defense likely trying to contain Njoku and Amari Cooper, Moore could have a bounce-back game! Houston is allowing 49 receiving yards per game to opposing WR2s this season.
Moore has gone OVER 37.5 receiving yards in eight out of 14 games this season, including two out of his three with Flacco. The 23-year-old wide receiver also averages 3.5 receptions for 49.3 yards per game on the road.
Devin Singletary OVER 62.5 receiving yards (-115)
With Case Keenum starting for the second straight week, the Texans will likely lean on Singletary heavily in the running game. Last week, former Bills running back ran wild on the Titans’ defense for 121 yards on 26 carries. It was the third time this season that he had 100 yards or more in a game.
The veteran running back has a tough matchup this week against the Browns, who only allow 102.2 rushing yards per game (12th in the NFL). However, Cleveland hasn’t done a great job stopping the run on the road, as they give 122 yards per game.
Singletary has gone OVER 62.5 rushing yards in four out of his last seven starts this season. However, he’s only averaging 41.3 rushing yards per game at home. If this game stays close, the OVER should hit for the former FAU running back.
