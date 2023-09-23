Best NFL Prop Bets for Titans vs. Browns in Week 3
With Nick Chubb out, Kevin Stefanski is turning the keys of the offense over to Deshaun Watson.
By Josh Yourish
It’s a real shame that Nick Chubb got injured on Monday Night Football for plenty of reasons, but a very small one is that we won’t get to see Chubb vs. Derrick Henry this week. With the Browns and the Titans I bet we can still expect to see a lot of the run-game from the Titans, but things will be different in Cleveland.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Titans vs. Browns
- Deshaun Watson OVER 31.5 Pass Attempts
- Elijiah Moore Over 3.5 Receptions
- Ryan Tannehill Over 0.5 Interceptions
Deshaun Watson OVER 31.5 Pass Attempts
Last week was a disaster for both teams and Deshaun Watson cost his team the game in Pittsburgh. However, the Browns gave up a lot for Watson, so now that their best offensive player is out for the year, they’re likely going to hand the keys over to him. In Week 2 he threw the ball 40 times against the Steelers, and even in bad weather in Week 1 with a healthy Chubb, he threw it 29 times.
Deshaun Watson isn’t a good quarterback anymore, but he’ll be treated like he is by the Cleveland Browns because that franchise and city doesn’t know what a good quarterback looks like.
Elijah Moore OVER 3.5 Receptions
Amari Cooper can’t catch all of Watson’s passes. Moore only has six catches this year for 79 yards, but Watson has targeted him 16 times, only one fewer than Amari Cooper. Donovan People-Jones is actually third amongst wide receivers in targets with just six. Moore is the clear No. 2 receiver in Cleveland, so this should cash with Watson dropping back about 40 times this week.
Ryan Tannehill OVER 0.5 Interceptions
Deshaun Watson is a disaster, but Ryan Tannehill isn’t too much better.
He had success against the Chargers last week, but LA might have the worst defense in football. He threw for 246 yards and a touchdown on 20-24 passing. Cleveland’s defense is a whole lot better and actually might be one of the best in the entire NFL. Tannehill threw three interceptions against the Saints in Week 1 and Cleveland’s defense is better than New Orleans’. Grant Delpit picked off Kenny Pickett last week, but the Browns had multiple chances for interceptions. They’ll hang on to at least one this week.
