Best Ohio NFL Promos: Bet $11 on Browns vs Bengals, Win $600 Bonus GUARANTEED!
Turn $11 worth of bets into $600 in guaranteed bonuses when you sign up with FanDuel, DraftKings and Bet365 ahead of Week 1
There’s no guarantees in the NFL except when it comes to the best sportsbook promotions in Ohio.
Browns fans in Ohio who sign up with FanDuel, DraftKings and Bet365 sportsbooks and wager $11 or more on Browns vs. Bengals will win $600 in bonus bets – win or lose!
Here’s how you can guarantee you’ll be a winner betting on Week 1:
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code
You’ll receive $200 in bonus bets PLUS a code for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket simply for signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook and placing your first bet of $5 or more.
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook OH (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Browns vs. Bengals Week 1
Each step above is required, so make sure you meet the minimum requirements for your first deposit and first bet!
Once you lock in that first bet of $5 or more, you’ll be guaranteed to win your $200 bonus as soon as it settles. That means you can go back in for more Week 1 bets, look ahead to Week 2 OR bet on anything else from your favorite college football team to your Cleveland Guardians!
Sign up with FanDuel today to make sure you start out this new NFL season with a guaranteed win.
DraftKings Ohio Promo Code
You’ll be rewarded with $200 in bonus bets instantly when you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and place your first bet of $5 or more.
Here’s how you can claim your bonus-bet win:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook OH (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Browns vs. Bengals Week 1
Again, it’s essential that you make sure your first deposit is at least $10 and your first bet is at least $5.
You’ll receive your bonus bets INSTANTLY upon placing that first bet, which means you can immediately go back in for more bets on Week 1 right now! You could parlay your best bets together, look into fun props like Nick Chubb’s rushing yards or anything else.
Sign up with DraftKings to win an instant $200 you can use to bet on all of the Week 1 action today.
Bet365 Ohio Promo Code
You’ll receive $200 in bonus bets just for signing up with Bet365 and placing your first bet of $1 or more!
But keep in mind: You must live in Ohio to access this offer!
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook OH (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $1 or more on Browns vs. Bengals Week 1
Once you sign up, make a qualifying deposit and lock in that first bet, you’ll be winning $200 in bonus bets no matter what happens!
Sign up with Bet365 today to access the easiest $200 win in sports betting while you still can!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER