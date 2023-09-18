How Browns Fans Can Claim $715 Bonus Today With Bet365 and DraftKings Ohio Promos
Bet on the Browns tonight and you'll win $715 in bonuses
By Joe Summers
Browns fans have two exceptional sportsbook sign-up promos available to ensure you're winning BIG on Monday Night Football vs. the Steelers tonight.
New users at Bet365 and DraftKings will win a GUARANTEED $565 bonus PLUS get three $50 no-sweat bets! What's more, you don't even have to win a wager.
See below how to sign up for each limited-time offer.
Bet365 Ohio Promo Code
If you sign up for Bet365, deposit at least $10, and then bet $1 or more on the Browns, you'll win $365 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome. That's +36500 odds guaranteed!
Your part is simple. Just sign up for Bet365 (no promo code required), deposit at least $10, and then bet $1 or more on the Browns.
Once your wager settles, you'll get $365 in bonus bets whether you win or lose! Just be sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus.
Only new Bet365 users in Ohio can claim this limited-time offer. Don't miss out on flipping $1 into $365 - sign up for Bet365 now!
DraftKings Ohio Promo Code
DraftKings is rewarding new users with two special bonuses. If you bet $5 on Cleveland, you'll INSTANTLY receive $200 in bonus bets. You can then claim one $50 no-sweat bet for each eligible NFL gameday this week!
You don't need a promo code for this offer either. Just sign up, deposit at least $10, then bet $5 or more.
You'll INSTANTLY be credited $200 in bonus bets no matter what. Then, you can opt-in to an offer to get one $50 no-sweat bet for each eligible NFL gameday this week. If you lose, you'll get your funds back as bonus bets to try again.
Similar to the above, you must be a new DraftKings user to qualify. Lock in up to $350 in additional bonuses by signing up for DraftKings now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER