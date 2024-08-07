The biggest early surprise at Browns training camp so far
The Cleveland Browns have been working hard in training camp and preparing for their first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers this Saturday. The Browns are hoping to build on their accomplishments from the 2023 season when they won 11 games and made it to the postseason.
To take the next step, the Browns need players to take the next step and help them grow into a better team. They didn't get much production out of Cedric Tillman a season ago but the hope is that he can be more productive for Cleveland in 2024 and emerge as a scary weapon for the offense.
The Browns spent a third-round pick on Tillman in last year's draft and unfortunately, the Tennessee wide receiver didn't offer much in his rookie year. He struggled with his routes and finished the year with just 21 catches for 224 yards. Jumping into an NFL offense as a rookie can be challenging but it was certainly disappointing not seeing the third-rounder contribute more.
Fortunately, it looks like Tillman might have taken the next step for Cleveland. He's been catching pretty much everything thrown his way during camp and looking like a whole different player. This would be huge for the Browns if this production follows him to the regular season.
Cedric Tillman looks like entirely different player at Browns training camp
While it feels like the starting three wide receivers will be Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore, that's not set in stone. ESPN wrote an article discussing the biggest training camp battle for every team and listed wide receiver for Cleveland, even going so far as to mention Tillman as someone in the running for a starting spot.
"The group of wideouts vying for more prominent roles includes Elijah Moore, who produced a career-best season in 2023, and second-year player Cedric Tillman, who was a standout in offseason workouts. There should be plenty of opportunities in an offense expected to use more three- and four-wide receiver sets in 2024."- Daniel Oyefusi, ESPN
As the blurb notes, Moore had an impressive season in 2023, but it's a whole new year. If Tillman continues to impress as he has during OTAs and training camp, it might be hard for Kevin Stefanski and the rest of the Browns coaching staff not to start him, even with what Moore accomplished last season.
This is a good problem to have. The Browns need more receivers to be able to step up and fill in if Cooper has to miss time (something that they struggled with a season ago) and if Tillman shows he can make an impact when given the chance, perhaps he becomes more of a mainstay in the Browns starting lineup.