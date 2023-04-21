Breaking down the Cleveland Browns Top 30 visits
Browns Wide Receiver Visits
The Browns brought in two wide receivers that both have alluring skill sets in during their ‘Top 30’ visits, Nathaniel ‘Tank’ Dell and Jalin Hyatt. Both receivers have specific elite traits but also have questions surrounding their game.
Tank Dell’s red flag is his size, or lack thereof. He beefed up for the combine to come in at a whopping 165 pounds, and his 40-yard dash time paid the price for all that bulk. Dell weighing 165 pounds is alarming, but when you consider his reported playing weight at Houston was 155 pounds, alarm bells should be ringing.
There's a problem though. Dell’s tape is chock-full of a receiver gaining separation all over the field, leaving a trail of frustrated defensive backs in his wake. Tank gets separation early and maintains it throughout each rep. But can he do that at the next level when defensive backs do not let him get a clean release? That is the rub with Dell.
Jalin Hyatt is slight of frame as well, but his combine weight of 176 pounds is right around where he played at Tennessee. Hyatt’s calling card is his deep speed and ability to track the football. Like Dell, Hyatt has endless reps where he is the only player in the frame.
However, unlike Dell, Hyatt is likely to be off the board way before Cleveland’s first selection at number 74 overall, so any concerns of his ability to hold up to press coverage may be moot. But the Browns obviously liked enough of their traits to bring them in for a closer look.