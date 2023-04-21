Breaking down the Cleveland Browns Top 30 visits
Browns Defensive Back Visits
The Browns hosted two defensive backs on official Top 30 visits and held a virtual meeting with an additional cornerback. Florida State’s Jammie Robinson and Old Dominion’s Tre Hawkins were the in-person visits, while Louisville’s Kei’Trel Clark was the virtual meeting.
All three have one thing in common, they are candidates to play in the slot. Robinson played a litany of positions for the Seminoles, and never looked out of place. He projects to be a strong safety/nickel corner in the NFL. Cleveland needs bodies to occupy both of those spaces, so Robinson makes a ton of sense for Cleveland.
Hawkins looks to be a diamond in the rough prospect. Unless you watch a lot of Old Dominion football, Hawkins is probably a name many are not familiar with. However, the NFL is definitely aware of Hawkins, as he has been on three additional ‘Top 30’ visits aside from his trip to Cleveland.
Hawkins is a big-bodied corner, measuring in at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds. He is feisty and physical in coverage, and embraces contact in run defense. Hawkins does not just tackle ball carriers; he looks to dislodge the ball. This visit feels like a player that could go undrafted but end up as a priority undrafted free agent and the Browns wanted to get to know him ahead of time. Similar to defensive back A.J. Green.
Kei’Trel Clark is a name that is rising up draft boards in recent weeks. As the nickel corner becomes a more prominent position due to usage, players with Clark’s skillset are becoming more coveted. Clark has all the attributes that teams look for in a slot defender.
Clark has had four additional virtual visits and one in-person ‘Top 30’ visit during this draft cycle. He is a twitchy athlete that is adept to both press man and off-ball coverage. Clark’s name will be called somewhere on day three, and it could very well be Andrew Berry’s voice on the other end of the phone.