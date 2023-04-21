Breaking down the Cleveland Browns Top 30 visits
Browns Defensive visits
The Browns brought in a linebacker, Trenton Simpson, and an outside linebacker/edge defender, D.J. Johnson in for ‘Top 30’ visits. Simpson would be an excellent fit for what the Browns need to add to their linebacker room. He carries decent size, 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, for a player with his explosive athleticism.
Simpson recorded a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. That speed shows up on tape too. Simpson is an excellent coverage linebacker that can nullifying certain aspects of an offense’s passing attack.
Given the state of offensive football in the NFL, a player with Simpson’s blend of size, athleticism, and skill set is not going to be on the board in the third round. The Browns bringing Simpson in for a visit could signal a readiness to trade up if he happens to slide to a spot they are comfortable with in the draft. Would not hold my breath though.
The Browns bringing in D.J. Johnson does not vibe with how the current regime views prospects. Johnson has good length and athleticism, and a decent enough skillset as a pass rusher to contribute in a rotational role.
However, Johnson is older than any player that Berry has drafted to this point. Johnson is already 24 years old and will turn 25 halfway through his rookie year. For that reason alone, it is hard to see the Browns having legitimate interest in spending draft capital on him.
If they were to select Johnson, it could signal a change in draft philosophy. But it is possible that his visit was due to something that incoming defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz saw in Johnson, and they are allowing him to shop for some of his own groceries. I mean it’s not like he’s a 29-year old quarterback going in the first round or anything.