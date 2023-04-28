Browns 2023 NFL Draft: Top 5 prospects remaining on Day 2
Browns Prospect No. 4: Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion
When watching Zack Kuntz' film from 2021, it was easy to see he would be a monster at the Scouting Combine. The Old Dominion product (who transferred from Penn State) missed much of the 2022 campaign but his last healthy season showed us all how gifted he was.
Leading up to the event, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com even said he would "light up" the Combine. However, he still called him a Day 3 pick that would need time to develop.
"Kuntz is expected to light up the NFL Scouting Combine with his speed and athleticism, but he’s not as fluid on tape as you might expect. He needs to keep filling out his extremely long frame, as he plays more like a big receiver than a tight end. His hands are subpar and he’s not strong enough to outwork grabby coverage or win contested catches right now. A team could view him as a Day 3 pick and stash him on the practice squad while he continues to develop."- Zierlein, NFL.com
Kuntz did exactly that as he posted some freakish numbers. That surely turned some heads in Berea since they love athletic traits they can develop.
They also wouldn't feel rushed to put him on the field since they have David Njoku and Jordan Akins. But eventually, he could become a huge weapon.