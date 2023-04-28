Browns 2023 NFL Draft: Top 5 prospects remaining on Day 2
Browns Prospect No. 3: Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
Throughout the draft process, Tyler Scott has been tied to the Cleveland Browns. A Norton High grad, Scott said he has his eyes on the Browns, and even stated that he models his game after Amari Cooper.
Scott is an undersized wideout at 5-foot-10 and 177 pounds but he has more than enough speed, evidenced by his 4.44 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He's also a former Junior Olympic sprinter, meaning the 4.44 time is actually lower than expected — but he does display top-end speed when on the field.
He showed this by recording 10 of his 14 career touchdowns from 30 yards out. In all, he had 87 receptions for 1,439 yards in three seasons.
He was used sparingly as a return man, with 102 yards on five kickoff returns in 2021. Jakeem Grant will surely handle that role in 2023 for the Browns but having a backup plan is never a bad idea, especially when so many injuries have taken place in recent years.
If Cleveland were to draft Scott, he would be the No. 4 wideout at best — and that's only if he can beat out David Bell. Even if he secures the fifth spot, he could be a valuable player that gives them some much-needed depth.