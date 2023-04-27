Could Tyler Scott lead to the Browns parting ways with Amari Cooper?
This has been quite the offseason for the Cleveland Browns, who added several big names to the defensive side of the ball in free agency. They also added wideout Elijah Moore through a trade and suddenly have a very solid roster.
This wasn't a one-year rebuild either as they brought in two superstars ahead of the 2022 campaign. Cleveland made a massive trade for Deshaun Watson, surrendering three first-round picks in the process. They also added Amari Cooper, in a lopsided trade with the Dallas Cowboys.
Cooper lived up to expectations in 2022 and will again be the No. 1 option in 2023. However, Jeff Risdon of Draft Wire sees a scenario where he could be gone in 2024 due to a massive cap hit. Risdon also believes the Browns can protect themselves should this happen by selecting Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott in the 2023 NFL Draft.
" The Browns traded for wide receiver Elijah Moore, who still has two years left on his rookie contract. However, Amari Cooper’s contract totals a massive $24 million cap hit in 2024, so the Browns may decide to move on from the veteran."- Jeff Risdon, Draft Wire
Throughout the draft process, Scott has been linked to the Browns — and it's hard not to make that connection when he himself said he would like to join their roster. A hometown kid, he said he models his game after Cooper but his addition alone wouldn't be enough to move on from the Pro Bowler.
Cooper, who is still an underrated player despite recording at least 1,000 yards in six-of-eight seasons wouldn't be easy to replace. In order for them to feel comfortable making such a move, they would have to see a huge jump from Donovan Peoples-Jones — who will need an extension of his own.
They'll also want to see Elijah Moore develop into a No. 1 threat, which is possible considering the was the No. 34 overall selection in 2021.
As for a player such as Scott, he would just need to prove he can be the No. 3 or No. 4 option — with David Bell in the mix as well.
All of this is hypothetical but not unreasonable. However, the Browns would likely prefer to work out a new deal with Cooper that would keep him in town and lower his cap hit.