Here are the Browns 3 best moves of the 2023 offseason
By Josh Brown
2. Za'Darius Smith
The next move on the list may be debatable by most, as Andrew Berry went out and got some pass rush help in the form of former Minnesota Viking Za'Darius Smith. Smith would come to Cleveland in a trade with former Browns' executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for fifth-round picks in 2024 and 2025.
Cleveland would also receive picks in the sixth and seventh rounds of the 2025 draft. Smith may be the best defensive end we have seen in The Land for a long time outside of Myles Garrett.
Smith can impact games to the level of anyone in the NFL. Before a knee injury slowed him down in 2022, there was Defensive Player of the Year rumblings based on the eye-popping numbers he opened the year with. By the end of October last year, Smith had racked up 8.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and even had one pass defensed. He was the NFC Player of the Month in November for his great early play.
After the knee injury, Smith continued to suit up but didn't have the same production in the sack department with only 2.5 the rest of the year. He still wreaked some havoc after the injury, as he had 12 quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.
All of this is to say that the Browns have, if healthy, a special player who has never played opposite talent like Myles Garrett before. Could they both be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year in 2023?