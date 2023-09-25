Browns 3 studs (and 2 duds) in statement win over Titans
• Myles Garrett could not be stopped
• Jedrick Wills was better but still had issues
• Amari Cooper did as he pleased
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Dud: Elijah Moore, WR
Elijah Moore was Cleveland's huge offseason addition to the offense this year but hadn't really broken out through the first two weeks. He entered this one with just 79 yards on two receptions with 24 yards on three rushes. But in Week 3, it was clear they wanted to get him involved more.
That was evident on the opening drive as Moore caught a 10-yard pass on third-and-four. He added a seven-yarder on third-and-six and overall had five touches on the opening drive.
Two drives later, he was again force-fed with three touches on a four-play drive — but this time, he made a huge mistake. Moore caught a four-yard pass on second-and-eight but then fumbled the ball, giving the Titans a short field, starting on the Cleveland 17.
Cleveland's defense held them to a field goal and in the end, they were the only points the Titans scored — and it was thanks to the offense.
Overall, Moore had a good game with nine receptions for 49 yards but finished with three rushes for a loss of one yard.
It was nice to see him involved so much more in the offense since he's so dynamic but he never truly broke a big play and was responsible for the only points the defense surrendered.