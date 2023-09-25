Browns 3 studs (and 2 duds) in statement win over Titans
• Myles Garrett could not be stopped
• Jedrick Wills was better but still had issues
• Amari Cooper did as he pleased
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Stud: Amari Cooper, WR
This offseason, there was a lot of talk about the Browns going after DeAndre Hopkins after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals. Fans were convinced Cleveland needed to add him as their No. 1 wideout, completely forgetting that Amari Cooper proved last year that he's still a major weapon in the passing game.
As fate would have it, Cooper put on arguably his most dominant performance for the Browns against Tennessee while Hopkins managed just 48 yards for the Titans.
Cooper ended up with 116 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions and it could have been much more. He not only drew several pass interference and holding penalties but also had a 25-yard reception that could have gone for another 40.
In the second quarter, Cooper hauled in a deep pass from DeShaun Watson and then broke the initial tackle after the catch. He followed that up by juking the safety in the middle of the field and was free to take it to the house. That, unfortunately, didn't happen since the official who was only feet away from the play whistled the play dead, saying Cooper was out of bounds.
The replay showed how egregious the call was and despite getting the win, the Browns are surely going to stay sour about this one since it negatively impacted Cooper's incredibly dominant day.