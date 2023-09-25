Browns 3 studs (and 2 duds) in statement win over Titans
• Myles Garrett could not be stopped
• Jedrick Wills was better but still had issues
• Amari Cooper did as he pleased
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Dud: Jedrick Wills, LT
As has been the case for the first three weeks of the season — as well as for the six games he appeared in during the 2022 campaign — Deshaun Watson was constantly under pressure. Time and again he's taken the snap and immediately been on the move trying to avoid free rushers.
In Week 2, that led to several huge mistakes. Not only was Watson sacked six times but he also missed a few open players due to the pressure and had the late fumble when he was hit by T.J. Watt. That wound up deciding the game and it was a fitting end to a night where the offensive line was destroyed.
This week, there was a lot of the same in the first half — but it wasn't the entire line. Instead, it was mostly Jedrick Wills who really struggled.
The fifth-year tackle was often matched up against Arden Key and the speedy outside linebacker had his way with him. Throughout the first half, No. 49 was in the backfield forcing the ball out quickly. He even allowed a pass rusher to run right past him at one point, seemingly unaware he was even there.
To his credit, Deshaun Watson finally started to look like the player we saw in Houston. He was evading the pressure and making good plays but the Browns clearly need more from Wills going forward. He was better in the second half but has to get things figured out earlier against Baltimore in Week 4.