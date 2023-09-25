Browns 3 studs (and 2 duds) in statement win over Titans
• Myles Garrett could not be stopped
• Jedrick Wills was better but still had issues
• Amari Cooper did as he pleased
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Stud: Myles Garrett, EDGE
After Elijah Moore fumbled inside their own red zone, the defense was again asked to bail out the offense — and Myles Garrett responded. He broke through the offensive line on first down and took Derrick Henry down for a three-yard loss. On the very next play, he hit Ryan Tannehill's arm as he tried to pass, which was ruled a sack and fumble. Tennessee recovered the ball but it forced them into a third-and-17 and they wound up settling for a field goal.
This was the second time Garrett impacted a drive as he was able to force a punt on the opening drive, even though that one won't show up on the stat sheet. On third-and-three, Tannehill took aim for DeAndre Hopkins but his pass sailed high. He was hit by his own lineman as Garrett — who was lined up next to Za'Darius Smith which feels unfair — pushed Andre Dillard into Tannehill, forcing the off-target pass.
He continued to cause issues, drawing a hold midway through the second quarter when he got past Dillard while pursuing Tannehill. The flag negated a completion that would have moved the chains, forcing Tennessee into a third-and-12. A penalty from Martin Emerson kept the drive alive but all that did was allow Garrett and Okoronkwo to combine for a sack on third-and-11 to force another punt.
As if all that wasn't enough, Garrett also wiped three points off the board just before the half. Tennessee was going for a touchdown from the Cleveland 11 — with no timeouts. All they needed to was to ensure Tannehill didn't get sacked, and they would get points. But that's exactly what happened as Garrett took him down for a 10-yard loss, ensuring his team was up 13-3 at the break.