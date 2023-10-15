Browns 3 studs and 2 duds in surprising Week 6 win over 49ers
• The Browns defense started on the wrong foot with penalties
• Amari Cooper continues to remind us why he's WR1
• JOK was everywhere all day long
By Randy Gurzi
Stud: Amari Cooper, Wide Receiver
There's been constant discourse on Amari Cooper and his status as a WR1 — which goes back well before his days with Cleveland. The fourth overall pick out of Alabama in 2015, Cooper spent three and a half seasons with the Oakland Raiders before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.
He then spent three and a half years there as well. With each franchise, he was the No. 1 wideout and had more than 1,000 yards receiving in five of those seven campaigns. He was then sent to Cleveland in 2022 when Dallas was ready to make CeeDee Lamb their top target, and Cooper again stood out.
With Jacoby Brissett under center for the majority of the year, Cooper had 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns. Despite his numbers, there were calls all offseason for an upgrade with many clamoring for DeAndre Hopkins. Still, Cooper just continues to show up and balls out without getting the praise he deserves.
Issues under center have limited him but he was a huge part of the Browns first 10 points on Sunday. Their first touchdown, a 16-yard run from Kareem Hunt, came after Cooper hauled in a 58-yard pass downfield. Then in the third quarter, No. 2 somehow made a miraculous grab on the sideline when P.J. Walker threw it up to him on third-and-six.
Cooper not only made the leaping grab despite tight coverage but had the awareness to get both feet inbounds for a 26-yard gain.
He finished the day with 108 yards on judt four receptions and was a huge reason the Browns won this game.