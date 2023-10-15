Browns 3 studs and 2 duds in surprising Week 6 win over 49ers
• The Browns defense started on the wrong foot with penalties
• Amari Cooper continues to remind us why he's WR1
• JOK was everywhere all day long
By Randy Gurzi
Dud: Wyatt Teller, Guard
The Browns offense found themselves in a fortunate situation when the defense forced a long field goal following P.J. Walker's opening drive interception.
They responded by moving down the field in a hurry thanks to Marquise Goodwin going 20 yards on a reverse. David Njoku then broke free on a screen pass for a 32-yard touchdown which would have been his first of the season — had it not been for a penalty flag on the play.
While Jedrick Wills was the one seen animatedly arguing the call, it was right guard Wyatt Teller who was penalized for holding. That erased the touchdown and took seven points off the board.
Cleveland still had a shot at cutting into the lead with Dustin Hopkins coming in for a 47-yard attempt. He was wide left on the attempt, marking just his second miss on the season. That misfire meant the Browns went from tying it up at seven to giving the ball back to San Francisco with no points on the board.
Teller was also part of a miscommunication later in the game when he and Dawand Jones both failed to block Nick Bosa, who had a free sack on Walker. In the end, they still pulled it off but the offensive line had a few plays they would surely like to have taken back.