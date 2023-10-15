Browns 3 studs and 2 duds in surprising Week 6 win over 49ers
• The Browns defense started on the wrong foot with penalties
• Amari Cooper continues to remind us why he's WR1
• JOK was everywhere all day long
By Randy Gurzi
Stud: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Linebacker
After P.J. Walker threw a pick on the Browns first drive, their defense was back on the field on their own 26 with a 7-0 deficit. The 49ers looked to get the ball back to Christian McCaffrey on a screen pass but Cleveland was ready this time.
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sniffed out the play and reacted in the blink of an eye. He flew to the ball carrier and hit CMC for an eight-yard loss.
A false start and broken-up pass — courtesy of Martin Emerson — set up a third-and-23 and the 49ers had to settle for a 54-yard field goal attempt that was wide left.
Despite being faced with a daunting task, the defense stepped up and got the ball right back for their offense. That was a promising drive and the tone was set on the first play.
JOK continued to play well, even blowing up a run late in the second quarter. San Francisco secured a fresh set of downs and was looking to go in for a score. McCaffrey got the ball on a run up the middle and JOK broke through the line making a tackle for a three-yard loss.
In the third quarter, he nearly recorded a pick — although Martin Emerson wound up securing one on the next play. Brock Purdy continued to be aware of Owusu-Koramoah when No. 6 took him down for a sack deep in San Francisco territory on the very next drive.
When Cleveland cut the lead to 17-16 with under four minutes to play, the 49ers hoped to run the clock out but again, JOK ruined their plans. On first down, he wrapped up Purdy and forced him into an intentional grounding penalty. That helped get the ball back for the offense with a chance to steal the win, which is exactly what happened.