Browns 53-man roster prediction ahead of 2024 training camp
By Randy Gurzi
Running Back (4):
D'Onta Foreman
Jerome Ford
Nyheim Hines
Nick Chubb
With Nick Chubb videos coming from everywhere, it's hard not to get too excited about his return. He's been working hard to get back and looks healthy. Of course, doing drills in a gym is nothing compared to playing the game, so we should temper expectations.
Still, there's no reason we shouldn't be optimistic that he can escape the PUP. If he were put on this list, he would miss at least six weeks but that's not the case in this prediction. Cleveland still needs to be cautious and the presence of D'Onta Foreman gives them the ability to be patient.
Jerome Ford backs up Foreman and Nyheim Hines is the third-down back and return specialist. Pierre Strong, Jr. is the odd man out.
Wide Receiver (6):
Amari Cooper
Jerry Jeudy
Cedric Tillman
Elijah Moore
Jamari Thrash
David Bell
With the wide receiver market exploding, Amari Cooper aims to cash in. The Browns No. 1 receiver is currently holding out but there's a strong sense the two sides will get something worked out by the start of camp.
Jerry Jeudy is the newest addition after being traded by the Denver Broncos. He was signed to a three-year extension and pushes Elijah Moore down the depth chart. The same has been true of Cedric Tillman, who has taken advantage of Cooper's absence and impressed the coaching staff. He and Moore will likely rotate as the third wideout.
Rookie Jamari Thrash and David Bell round out the group as Cleveland goes six deep in this prediction. Bell enters his third season and could be on the way out if they elect to go with just five receivers.