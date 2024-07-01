Browns 53-man roster prediction ahead of 2024 training camp
By Randy Gurzi
Tight End (3):
David Njoku
Jordan Akins
Giovanni Ricci
David Njoku was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has been a good tight end since joining the Browns. In 2023, however, he took his game to another level.
Njoku led the team in receptions (81) and touchdowns (6) while going for 882 yards. As impressive as he was, his dominance is even more telling when you remember he played with four different quarterbacks. Oh, and he burnt his hands and face yet still didn't miss time.
He has the No. 1 spot locked down and behind him is Jordan Akins. The veteran didn't live up to expectations in 2023 but perhaps can take advantage of the extra targets he's sure to get with Harrison Bryant gone. Listed as TE3 is Giovanni Ricci, a free-agent addition from the Carolina Panthers. Ricci is more of an H-back who should also line up at fullback during the games.
Offensive Line (10):
Jedrick Wills, LT
Joel Bitonio, LG
Ethan Pocic, C
Wyatt Teller, RG
Jack Conklin, RT
Dawand Jones, OT
Hakeem Adeniji, OT
Luke Wypler, G/C
Zak Zinter, G
Javion Cohen, G
There's no one on the Browns roster with more pressure on their shoulders in 2023 than Deshaun Watson — but Jedrick Wills, Jr. isn't too far off.
The 10th overall pick from 2020 hasn't lived up to expectations but Cleveland still picked up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal. This could be his final chance to prove he belongs, and he's coming off a knee injury which makes things more difficult.
As for the rest of the line, this unit has a ton of talent. Joel Bitonio is a stud, Ethan Pocic has developed into a solid center and Wyatt Teller can bulldoze defenders in the run game. Jack Conklin is there as well but injuries have been a problem for him. Thankfully, Dawand Jones proved he can step in — although he was also hurt last year.
On the bench, the Browns go with Hakeem Adeniji over James Hudson III. Zak Zinter and Javion Cohen beat out Michael Dunn and Luke Wypler makes it over Brian Allen. There's a lot of talent here, which means some good players will be let go.