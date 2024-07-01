Browns 53-man roster prediction ahead of 2024 training camp
By Randy Gurzi
Defensive Line (9):
Myles Garrett, DE
Shelby Harris, DT
Dalvin Tomlinson, DT
Za'Darius Smith, DE
Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE
Alex Wright, DE
Maurice Hurst, DT
Michael Hall, Jr., DT
Quinton Jefferson, DT
Here's another position where some tough decisions have to be made. Cleveland has a deep and talented defensive line, led by Myles Garrett. The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is on top of his game and the talent around him has never been better.
The Browns re-signed Za'Darius Smith and Shelby Harris to start alongside Garrett and Dalvin Tomlinson. On the bench, they have Ogbo Okoronkwo and Alex Wright, who each played well in 2023. The interior goes three deep behind the starters with Maurice Hurst and free agent addition Quinton Jefferson working along with Michael Hall, Jr. — their first pick this year. The odd man out is Siaki Ika, who didn't impress as a rookie when given the chance.
Linebacker (5):
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jordan Hicks
Devin Bush
Tony Fields II
Nathaniel Watson
No one benefited more from the arrival of Jim Schwartz than Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The 2021 second-round pick from Notre Dame exploded with 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions. He also had 20 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, which was double the total he had in 2021 and 2022 combined.
He's joined by Jordan Hicks, who worked with Schwartz when they were both with the Eagles. His signing didn't make a lot of noise but it moves the needle quite a bit. Devin Bush is the third starter, joining the team his father once played for this offseason. Tony Fields II will get plenty of snaps as well and he's proven to be capable every time he gets an opportunity.
The fifth and final linebacker is rookie Nathaniel Watson. A day-three pick, Watson is a throwback player who will have a specific role — shutting down the run game.