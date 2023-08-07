Browns 53-man roster prediction heading into Preseason Week 1
• There's a favorite in the Browns RB room now
• Tony Fields proved himself
• Anthony Schwartz is out of time
By Randy Gurzi
Tight End(3):
David Njoku
Jordan Akins
Harrison Bryant
This position seems pretty set with David Njoku, Jordan Akins, and Harrison Bryant at tight end. Njoku is the big-money guy who will be the No. 1 tight end and has the freakish athleticism that can drive defenders crazy. Behind him is Akins, who has experience with Deshaun Watson. Last is Bryant, who isn't flashy but can start if needed and is much better than a typical TE3.
Cleveland does have some depth behind them including Zaire Mitchell-Paiden who played well against the Jets. But with the need for depth elsewhere, they'll likely go with three and bring someone to the practice squad.
Offensive Line (10):
Jedrick Wills
Joel Bitonio
Ethan Pocic
Wyatt Teller
Jack Conklin
Dawand Jones
James Hudson III
Luke Wypler
Michael Dunn
Nick Harris
Cleveland has a great interior offensive line led by Joel Bitonio at guard. The other guard spot is occupied by Wyatt Teller, who would be the best guard on several teams — which is a testament to Bitonio's talent. In the middle is Ethan Pocic, who took over when Nick Harris was injured last year and never looked back.
At tackle, they have talent with Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills but they need to see Wills play with more consistency and effort. He could find himself in trouble if not since Dawand Jones played so well in his debut. Sure, he stayed on the right side but if Wills could make the switch, Jones could as well.
James Hudson makes it as another swing tackle and Michael Dunn is there since he can play all three interior positions. Drew Forbes is edged out by Dunn after he struggled on Thursday.
Originally, I had Harris off the 53-man roster but he was starting with the rest of the second team on Thursday, so that might have been premature. He makes it here but is on the fringe since Luke Wypler is younger and has more time on his contract.