Browns 53-man roster prediction heading into Preseason Week 1
• There's a favorite in the Browns RB room now
• Tony Fields proved himself
• Anthony Schwartz is out of time
By Randy Gurzi
Defensive Line (9):
Myles Garrett
Jordan Elliott
Dalvin Tomlinson
Za'Darius Smith
Ogbo Okoronkwo
Alex Wright
Isaiah McGuire
Siaki Ika
Maurice Hurst
The Browns go with nine defensive linemen since defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz enjoys switching them out so often. On the edge, there's Myles Garrett — who already leads the franchise in career sacks — and Za'Darius Smith, who was added in an offseason trade with the Minnesota Vikings.
Dalvin Tomlinson is another former Viking and the big defensive tackle was Cleveland's top free agent signing. It appears for now Jordan Elliott will be starting next to him but Maurice Hurst could make a push if he can stay healthy.
Ogbo Okoronkwo serves as the primary reserve pass rusher and has even lined up at EDGE with Smith moving inside during practices.
The unit is rounded out with Alex Wright and rookies Isaiah McGuire and Siaki Ika. That means some talented players such as Isaiah Thomas and Trysten Hill miss the cut.
Linebacker (6):
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Anthony Walker, Jr.
Sione Takitaki
Jordan Kunaszyk
Tony Fields II
Matthew Adams
It appeared for a while that Sione Takitaki could be on the PUP to start the season but that no longer seems likely. He's already practicing and if healthy, will start at linebacker along with Anthony Walker, Jr. and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
On the bench is Tony Fields II, who was great on Thursday as well as Jordan Kunaszyk and Matthew Adams. Kunaszyk and Adams are both great on special teams and Adams has ties to Bubba Ventrone during their time in Indianapolis together.