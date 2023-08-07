Browns 53-man roster prediction heading into Preseason Week 1
Cornerback (5):
Denzel Ward
Greg Newsome II
Martin Emerson
Mike Ford
Cameron Mitchell
Cleveland's secondary is very talented with two former first-round picks leading the way in Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome. Martin Emerson is third on the depth chart after being selected in the third round a year ago. He was great when he got on the field and all three of their top corners should be even better under Jim Schwartz who is expected to play more man coverage.
Their depth at the position is so deep that they might have to say goodbye to A.J. Green. A former undrafted free agent, Green has been solid whenever pressed into duty but they just used a fifth-round pick on Cameron Mitchell — who is a contender to play in the slot.
Last to make it is Mike Ford, another special teams star. He can play in the base defense if needed but he's on this roster for his coverage skills on the kick teams and will prove to be a valuable addition.
Safety (5):
Juan Thornhill
Grant Delpit
Rodney McLeod
Ronnie Hickman
D'Anthony Bell
There were some big changes to the safety room this offseason when the Browns allowed Ronnie Harrison to leave in free agency and released John Johnson III. With them out, they signed Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod.
Thornhill is a good centerfield-type of safety and McLeod is known for his versatility. He also has experience with Jim Schwartz, even winning a Super Bowl with him in Philadelphia.
Ohio State product Ronnie Hickman makes the team as a depth piece as does D'Anthony Bell. However, they could decide to cut one of these two and go deep at corner — if they felt someone such as Cameron Mitchell could play safety in a pinch.