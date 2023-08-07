Browns 53-man roster prediction heading into Preseason Week 1
• There's a favorite in the Browns RB room now
• Tony Fields proved himself
• Anthony Schwartz is out of time
By Randy Gurzi
Specialists (3):
Cade York
Corey Bojorquez
Charley Hughlett
Cade York didn't have a great debut for the Browns. He was wide on a field goal attempt from 49 yards out which led to immediate calls for change among the fan base.
While the impatience grows from those in the stands, Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry have always shown patience with players they believe in — and York falls in that category.
Berry didn't use a fourth-round pick on a rookie to give up on him before the start of his second season. That is, not unless he completely falls apart and as frustrating as that miss was, a whiff from nearly 50 yards is far from "falling apart." That's why he's still the kicker on these predictions until the staff starts to show they're losing patience.
Thankfully, the other two specialists on this team are more than living up to expectations. Punter Corey Bojorquez was solid in his first season with the Browns and should be just as good in year two. He had 61 punts for 2,959 yards (an average of 48.5 per kick) with 23 landing inside the 20.
As for holder Charley Hughlett, he's been getting it done for the Browns since 2014. He's one of the longest-tenured players on the team (after Joel Bitonio) and just quietly does his job.