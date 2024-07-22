Browns 53-man roster prediction at start of training camp
By Randy Gurzi
Cornerback (6):
Denzel Ward
Martin Emerson
Greg Newsome II
Cameron Mitchell
Justin Hardee
Tony Brown
Cleveland has an elite secondary led by Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, and Greg Newsome II. Fifth-round pick Cameron Mitchell was solid as a rookie, especially in the slot. The Browns know the value of special teams which is why Justin Hardee and Tony Brown are here. Both were signed to provide help on coverage units and while it led to the earlier release of David Bell, Cleveland keeps both players in this prediction.
Safety (5):
Juan Thornhill
Grant Delpit
Rodney McLeod
Ronnie Hickman
D'Anthony Bell
Juan Thornhill was praised for being active on social media until fans decided he didn't live up to expectations. Then, his social media usage became a problem as he was attacked often this offseason.
He looks to silence the critics while Grant Delpit is coming off a breakout campaign and has developed into the weapon we thought he was coming out of LSU. Rodney McLeod returned for his final season but it might be hard for him to keep D'Anthony Bell and Ronnie Hickman from taking snaps away.
Specialists (3):
Dustin Hopkins, K
Corey Bojorquez, P
Charley Hughlett, LS
If it isn't broke, don't fix it.
This is the Browns' approach to the three specialists and it's refreshing. After years of struggles in the kicking game, Dustin Hopkins has given them someone to rely on. He recently signed an extension and will again be joined by Corey Bojorquez, who has been a field-position weapon. Charley Hughlett is the long-snapper and does his job so well that we never even know he's there.