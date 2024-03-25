Browns 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft adds perfect Jedrick Wills replacement
This is the year the Browns can land a stellar LT
By Randy Gurzi
Round 5, Pick 156: Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State
After sitting out Round 4, the Browns are back on the clock at No. 156 overall. They use that pick on Colorado State tight end, Dallin Holker. Cleveland has been deep at the position for the past few years thanks to the presence of Harrison Bryant, who left in free agency. With Bryant joining the Las Vegas Raiders, the Browns now have Jordan Akins and recently signed Giovanni Ricci behind David Njoku.
Adding Holker gives them another player who can deliver as a receiver. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 241 pounds, he's similar in stature to Bryant. Holker isn't likely to develop into a starter but he's a sure-handed receiver who is better at blocking than he gets credit for.
Round 6, Pick 206: Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State
In the sixth round, the Browns add Kitan Oladapo from Oregon State. The redshirt senior has excellent size for the position at 6-foot-1 and 217 pounds. He was also capable in both run defense as well as coverage.
Cleveland feels good about their depth chart with Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit, and Rodney McLeod all returning. They also saw D'Anthony Bell and Ronnie Hickman rise to the challenge when they took the field. Oladapo adds one more developmental piece capable of turning into a contributor.
Round 7, Pick 243: Evan Anderson, DT, FAU
With their final pick in this mock, Cleveland adds Evan Anderson from Florida Atlantic. Sikai Ika was one of two players selected in the third round last season but struggled to see the field. Anderson offers another massive nose tackle, who can push him to improve.
Anderson is listed at 6-foot-3 and 356 pounds but wasn't at the NFL Combine. He was an excellent run defender in college, however, he needs to prove he can play against elite competition. Still, he has the size and strength making it worth a pick near the end of the draft.