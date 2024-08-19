Browns are about to take a potentially huge risk with Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns will play their final preseason game of the year this Saturday night when they head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks. Normally, the preseason finales call for the starters to sit the game out to avoid injuries but the Browns are taking a different approach.
Deshaun Watson is set to start the preseason finale against the Seahawks and this is a risky move for Cleveland. First and foremost, as I mentioned, starters don't typically play in the finale because teams don't want to see any injuries occur to their key players with two weeks to go until the regular season.
Another reason this decision is concerning is that the Browns offensive line is going to be down several tackle options. Starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. suffered a knee injury last year that kept him out for all but eight games, backup James Hudson III is dealing with an ankle injury, and Germain Ifedi is dealing with a finger injury.
On the right side of the o-line, Jack Conklin is still recovering from his knee injury last year. Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media after the Browns' preseason loss on Saturday and said the plan was for Watson to play.
“We’ll see. I mean, the plan is for Deshaun to play. Obviously, I take in all the information week-to-week, day-to-day, but that is the plan.”
Browns are playing with fire with latest Deshaun Watson decision
It doesn't feel like a smart approach to start your QB1 for the preseason finale in the first place but when you factor in that the two tackle spots could be filled by a fourth and third-string option respectively, that makes this an even riskier decision.
Watson is coming off a shoulder injury last year so this is an even more puzzling decision. Let's hope this doesn't end up backfiring on the Browns and that Watson escapes this game without any injuries.
The former Clemson quarterback is entering a crucial year for the Browns after starting just 12 games for them in two years. He signed a massive contract after being traded to Cleveland in 2022 and has not lived up to the contract at all so perhaps this is just the Browns' way of telling Watson that he needs to play his best if he wants to remain the starter.