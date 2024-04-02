Browns add dynamic pass-catcher in 7-round mock draft
More offensive firepower is always a plus
By Randy Gurzi
April is here and before the month is out, the NFL Draft will have taken place. The Cleveland Browns will again head into the event without a pick in Round 1 but as we’ve seen in the past, teams can still find talent after the opening round.
Some of the Browns top performers were Round 2 selections including Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio, Grant Delpit, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Cleveland has also found success in Round 3 with players such as Martin Emerson.
Here we attempt to find similar contributors outside of Day 1 in our latest 2024 Browns 7-round mock draft.
Round 2, Pick 54: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
Tight end is far from a need for the Browns but Andrew Berry has made it clear in the past they draft with an eye on the future. That means they’re trying to land the best talent rather than being handcuffed due to a need.
Using the best player available approach, the Browns land Ja’Tavion Sanders from Texas. Sanders has shown flashes in the run game when it comes to blocking but he’s going to make his mark as a pass catcher. Capable of playing in line or the slot, Sanders had 99 receptions for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns over the past two seasons for the Longhorns.
His floor is higher than most prospects and the idea of pairing him and David Njoku is enticing. Kevin Stefanski has always loved multiple tight ends and this unit would give his offense an incredible advantage, especially in the red zone.