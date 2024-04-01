Ranking the Browns last 10 second-round draft picks
Without a pick in Round 1 (again) we look at the Browns history in Round 2
By Randy Gurzi
For the third time in as many years, the Cleveland Browns will be without a first round pick in the NFL Draft. In both 2022 and 2023, they also wound up trading their second round pick away.
In 2022, they dropped down to Round 3 and added more draft capital. Last year, they sent the 42nd pick to the New York Jets in exchange for Elijah Moore and the 74th pick. Hopefully, they keep the selection this year and can add a potential difference-maker at No. 54.
Of course, there's no guarantee that their choice will pan out. The Browns have had a lot of success in Round 2 but there have also been some failures. Let's dive into the last 10 players they chose in this round and rank them from worst to best.
Note: We go back to 2012 to reach 10 picks. There were two selections in 2018 but none in 2023, 2022, or 2013.
No. 10: DeShone Kizer, QB, Pick 52, 2017
The Browns hit a couple of home runs in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft with Myles Garrett and David Njkoku. In need of a quarterback, they waited until pick No. 52 which is where they selected DeShone Kizer from Notre Dame.
Kizer was incredibly raw but Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson still started him as a rookie, essentially killing any chance he had to succeed. The Browns were 0-15 with him as the starter as he threw 11 touchdowns and 24 picks. By 2018, Kizer was gone — as was every other quarterback on the roster from that disastrous campaign.
No. 9: Austin Corbett, G, Pick 33, 2018
With the first pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, former Cleveland GM John Dorsey went with Austin Corbett from Nevada. Corbett flopped with Cleveland and was traded three weeks into his second season. All they got in return was a fifth-round pick in 2021.
Corbett developed into a starter for the Los Angeles Rams and then joined the Carolina Panthers. Despite finding his footing after leaving, he was a major miss for Cleveland.