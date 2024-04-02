Browns add dynamic pass-catcher in 7-round mock draft
By Randy Gurzi
Round 3, Pick: 85: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
Once again, the Browns will head into the regular season with Jedrick Wills as their starting left tackle. Thankfully, he showed signs of improvement before being sent to the IR but he's also been inconsistent over the past couple of years. Still, he's shown enough that Cleveland didn't add much in free agency but not enough to leave the draft without a developmental prospect.
That leads to the selection of Patrick Paul from Houston at pick No. 85. Paul was one of several offensive tackles the Browns showed interest in during the Combine and would be a solid fit due to his talent as a pass blocker. Standing 6-foot-7 and 331 pounds, Paul would likely go higher in most drafts but this class is stacked at tackle, which plays into Cleveland's hands.
Round 5, Pick 156: Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan
Anthony Walker was replaced in free agency with the signing of Jordan Hicks which is a win for the Browns. Losing Sione Takitaki, however, will sting. The former third-round pick was one of their best defenders and his replacement, Devin Bush, hasn't lived up to his draft status yet.
Cleveland needs depth, and someone to challenge Bush, which is where Michael Barrett comes in. The Michigan linebacker is undersized at 5-foot-11 and 233 pounds but was a willing tackler who improved quite a bit over the past two seasons. He's also a good special teams player which is going to be the key to seeing the field for him early in his career.