Browns add dynamic pass-catcher in 7-round mock draft
More offensive firepower is always a plus
By Randy Gurzi
Round 6, Pick 206: Johnny Dixon, CB, Penn State
Greg Newsome has been a solid defensive back but there were whispers he could be on the trade block this offseason. Even if we try and deny it, smoke usually follows fire, so there's likely some truth to these rumors. With Denzel Ward on a premium contract and Martin Emerson working his way toward an extension, the Browns could very well try and move Newsome since they can't pay all three.
Cameron Mitchell played well as a rookie and could move into the slot. To keep their depth at the position, the Browns add Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon in the sixth round. Another defensive back capable of playing the slot, Dixon is great at challenging receivers at the catch point and could be a steal this late.
Round 7, Pick 243: Evan Anderson, DT, FAU
Siaki Ika was taken in the third round last season and was supposed to be a massive nose tackle capable of stopping the run. As a rookie, he struggled to get on the field and recorded no stats in his few appearances. Cleveland adds competition behind him in Evan Anderson from FAU with their final pick.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 356 pounds, Anderson will be a project but he had 148 tackles and seven sacks in his career. There's enough to work with for the Browns to take a flier with their final pick.