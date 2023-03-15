Browns add dynamic weapons early in latest 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Cleveland Browns Round 3, Pick 98: Tyler Scott, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati
This selection should be much more well-received by Browns fans. Many are dying for Cleveland to add a receiver early in the Draft, and the speed that Tyler Scott brings to the table should prove to be a perfect fit.
A fellow Northeast Ohio native, Scott has expressed his desire to play in Cleveland, which is always notable when it comes to the Browns. Scott was productive for the Bearcats in 2022, setting career-highs with 54 catches, 899 receiving yards, and 9 touchdowns as a junior, making him a younger prospect like the Browns typically desire "early" in drafts.
What pops off the tape with Scott is his ability to take the top off of the defense. His speed is evident when watching him play, that people were actually quite disappointed when he ran a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash:
However, there is no question that Scott just has another gear when he is on the football field. He would add a completely new dimension to this Browns offense that they have been severely lacking. He is smooth down the field with his route running and is extremely dangerous with the ball in his hands.
The big difference between Scott and what the Browns currently have as the "speed" threat on their roster is his hands. Scott is not only a smart player with a good understanding of the defense, but he is a reliable target with impressive hands and catching ability.
Adding both Washington and Scott to an already very talented Cleveland offense would be huge to elevate the Browns to another level. Deshaun Watson must play at an extremely high level if the teams want to compete in the AFC, so the team must do everything they can to set him up for success.
Already with a top offensive line and rushing attack, providing Watson with two more dynamic targets can elevate this offense to a truly elite level.