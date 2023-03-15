Browns add dynamic weapons early in latest 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Cleveland Browns Round 5, Pick 142: Wanya Morris, Offensive Tackle, Oklahoma
The Browns picked up left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.'s fifth-year option earlier this offseason, but it wasn't an obvious choice, and there is still some uncertainty as to whether or not he is the future at the position for the team.
If the team likes the potential of a mid-to-late round tackle prospect, they would be wise to take a flier on one. If the traits are promising enough that the front office thinks the player can develop into a starter with proper coaching, Bill Callahan can provide that direction.
There's no telling who the front office may value, but in this exercise they go with a 6-foot-5, 307 pound Oklahoma Sooner who has experience at both left and right tackle. Worst case, Wanya Morris can serve as a depth option at tackle, with the upside and potential to grow into a starting role with the guidance of a coach like Callahan.
Cleveland Browns Round 5, Pick 144: Jaquelin Roy, Defensive Tackle, LSU
Jaquelin Roy is another player that I really like in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds with the size, strength and motor to play early and often, at multiple different positions, for the Browns.
What really impressed me with Roy is his ability against the run. He plays even bigger than his frame, easily manipulating blockers and using great vision and recognition to make proper moves towards the ball carrier. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein actually compares Roy to Dalvin Tomlinson, who the Browns just signed in free agency, presumably because of his prowess against the run.
Roy has obviously been on my radar for a while now and would be a steal in the fifth round, but he was available with this selection in the mock that I did use the NFL Mock Draft Database Mock Draft Simulator. He is a player that I think has a ton of potential and someone that I would love the Browns to come away with at any point in the 2023 NFL Draft.