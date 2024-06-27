Browns WR Amari Cooper makes his intentions known
By Randy Gurzi
Amari Cooper is trying to get paid this year. That was already evident when he elected to sit out of the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp but now he’s made it clear that’s his goal.
In a video with Betr, Cooper was challenged to a race. He said he would be able to win but added that he’s not going to risk a pulled hamstring for a race since he’s “trying to get paid this year.”
It’s hard to blame Cooper for seeing money signs. As he enters the season year of his five-year extension originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys, he’s no longer one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the game.
He’s also seeing those with a far less impressive resume surpass him this offseason as wideouts have been cashing in. Nico Collins received $72.5 million over three years from the Houston Texans after posting his first-ever 1,000-yard season. Jaylen Waddle landed a three-year deal as well, with the Miami Dolphins giving him $84.75 million. Even Jerry Jeudy got paid by the Browns, to the tune of $58 million over three seasons.
Jeudy’s average per year is less than Cooper but he has yet to top 1,000 yards in his career. He also has $41 million guaranteed in his deal whereas Cooper no longer has any guaranteed money.
He’s also coming off his seventh season with at least 1,000 yards and was the first player in Browns history to accomplish that feat in back-to-back campaigns.
At 30 years old, this could be Cooper’s last chance to secure a major deal and it’s clear that’s where his focus is. Now, he just has to get Cleveland on board and hopefully, that can happen before the start of training camp in late July.