Browns: Amari Cooper played through core muscle injury in 2022
Amari Cooper was everything the Cleveland Browns hoped he would be in 2022. The former Dallas Cowboys wideout was added in a very one-sided trade and he finished his first season in Cleveland with 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns.
Apparently, he could have done even more damage if not for an injury suffered at some point during the year.
On Tuesday, Cooper met with reporters during the team's offseason program and revealed that he had surgery in February to repair a core muscle injury. He didn't specify exactly when he was injured but he said he's doing well and is where he needs to be in his recovery.
Despite the injury, Amari Cooper played all 17 games for the Browns
Cooper not only gave the Browns a legit No. 1 wide receiver but he also showed some toughness as he played in every game despite his injury. There was a stretch where he seemed to be a step slow, as he had 40 yards in Week 12, 42 in Week 13, and 58 in Week 14.
But then he had 72 yards in their loss to New Orleans followed by 105 yards and two touchdowns against Washington — which was a game where he ended the Commanders' hopes of a playoff berth.
This offseason, Cleveland added more depth around Cooper as they signed speedster Marquise Goodwin and traded for former second-round pick Elijah Moore. With the plan to throw the ball even more in their first full season with Deshaun Watson under center, there's a lot of excitement surrounding their passing game.
Getting Cooper back at 100 percent will be the key though, since he's still their most dangerous weapon at wide receiver.