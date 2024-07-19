Browns beef up offensive line in Bleacher Report's latest 2025 Mock Draft
By Randy Gurzi
It's been three years since the Cleveland Browns have had a pick in Round 1, so there's going to be some excitement on night one of the 2025 NFL Draft.
There will be some skill players who tempt the front office and get the fans riled up but in the end, there's a good chance the Browns address their offensive line. That's exactly what happens in the latest Bleacher Report mock draft as Brent Sobleski has Cleveland taking Kelvin Banks, Jr. from Texas.
The thought process here is that the Browns can move on from Jedrick Wills, Jr. who is in the final year of his deal. The front office seems to like Wills more than most, meaning he could stick around, but Sobleski thinks that won't stop them from taking someone such as Banks who can play guard if needed.
"The former 5-star recruit has been a Longhorns starter at left tackle from day one. However, he's listed at 6'4". Some organizations may project him to guard. Realistically, the Browns could address either position to replace Wills or an aging Joel Bitonio (32)." — Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report
If the front office sees Banks as a guard and continues their confusing faith in Wills, they're likely going in a different direction here. Cleveland already has someone who can potentially replace Bitonio in Zak Zinter, a third-round pick in 2024.
Zinter has the makings of an NFL starter but suffered a broken leg in his final game — which occurred when new teammate Michael Hall, Jr., was blocked into Zinter. He's expected to sit behind Bitonio and Teller but could realistically take over at either spot in 2025 if needed.
Having said that, Banks is an elite pass-blocker who remains one of the top left tackles in the nation. If selected, he would be an upgrade over Wills.