Cleveland Browns draft picks in 2025, 2026 & beyond: full list
- All Browns picks in 2025, trades explained
- 2026 picks - full list
- 2027 picks - full list
By Ryan Heckman
The Cleveland Browns are set up pretty well for the immediate future when it comes to the NFL Draft. Back in 2022, the organization made a decision that affected them for three-straight years, and that trade has finally been paid in full.
When the Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans back in 2022, they gave up a plethora of picks including first rounders in 2022, 2023 and 2024. But now, the deal is finally in the rear view.
No longer do Browns fans have to worry about a lack of a first-round pick. Whatever happens at the quarterback position in the near future, Cleveland now has the option to pursue a top passer in coming draft classes.
The Browns have not been shy about making significant moves involving draft capital in recent years, obviously highlighted by the Watson trade. But, they've also made a few other key moves along the way which have affected future capital.
With that in mind, where do the Browns pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? Let's break down the list of picks in not only this specific draft, but future years as well.
Browns 2025 draft picks
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
Round 4
Round 6
Round 6 (via MIN)
Round 6 (via DET)
Round 7 (via MIN)
A couple of notes from the above list, starting with the lack of a fifth-round pick. That went to Minnesota in the Za'Darius Smith trade, which also brought the Browns an extra sixth and seventh rounder in 2025. Needless to say, the minimal capital given up for a player of Smith's caliber was well-worth it. That deal wound up being a huge value for Cleveland, as the defense finished as the no. 1 overall unit in 2024.
The Browns traded their own seventh rounder in 2025 to the Chargers when they acquired kicker Dustin Hopkins, which explains the lack of Cleveland's own pick there.
As for the 2026 list? No changes as of yet.
Browns 2026 draft picks:
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
Round 4
Round 5
Round 6
Round 7
The same goes for 2027. The Browns have yet to make any notable moves that have an effect on their capital, there.
Browns 2027 draft picks:
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
Round 4
Round 5
Round 6
Round 7