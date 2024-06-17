Browns' biggest offseason storyline hints at more QB drama to come
The Browns aren't a hard team to figure out. While some teams will head into next month's training camp with a ton of questions about how the year will turn out, most people in Cleveland seem to largely agree: the Browns are going to be good. It's moreso a matter of how good – and if their offense can find a way to bail out their defense on a few occasions.
Of course, the irony is that the Browns' only real serious question is the serious questions of all serious questions. As Bleacher Report was kind enough to hit on a bit in their latest league-wide listicle, the QB concerns in Cleveland aren't going away nearly as quickly as anyone would like them to.
Browns' biggest offseason storyline shows how fragile season could be
"Last—and most importantly—is the situation at quarterback. Deshaun Watson remains the presumed starter, but the Browns have serviceable depth options after the additions of Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley in free agency. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who started three games last season as a fifth-round rookie, remains on the roster as well."
Whether or not there's really a QB controversy waiting to happen in Cleveland is another debate for another day on another website. The bigger point that Bleacher Report makes – advertently or otherwise – is that this team still somehow has QB concerns even after giving out the biggest QB contract in the history of football. It speaks to how underwhelming Deshaun Watson has been that Tyler Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson are even listed at all as possible replacements. It doesn't help that the Browns didn't miss a beat without Watson last season, but still – it's a tough look.
It also sorta speaks to why it was kinda silly to (supposedly) avoid bringing Joe Flacco back in part because they didn't want to deal with an ongoing QB controversy. As Bleacher Report made abundantly clear, that's not going away any time soon, regardless of who's on the depth chart.