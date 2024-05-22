Bleacher Report predicts Browns will cut a once-hopeful draft pick
By Ryan Heckman
Over the last couple of offseasons, the Cleveland Browns have completely reinvented their wide receiver room.
In addition to Amari Cooper, the Browns have given him running mates like Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, Jerry Jeudy and the recently-drafted Jamari Thrash.
Still looking for consistency beyond Cooper, Cleveland has plenty of options to try and watch emerge as a true second option. Of course, we're hoping and assuming it ends up being Jeudy, while the others play some type of complimentary role from the third spot on.
One recently-added wide receiver, though, could already be on the brink of seeing his time come to a close in Cleveland. In a piece written by Bleacher Report's David Kenyon, the Browns were predicted to cut 2022 third-round pick David Bell.
Kenyon explained his thinking, here:
"David Bell has totaled 900 snaps on offense and special teams during his two professional seasons. However, he may be squeezed out of the position after Cleveland traded for Jerry Jeudy and drafted Jamari Thrash. It seems unlikely Bell and Cedric Tillman will remain on the roster."
Releasing David Bell would cement the David Bell pick as a total miss by Cleveland
Coming out of Purdue, Bell was once looked at as even a potential second-round talent. The former Boilermaker posted a pair of 1,000-yard seasons in both 2019 and 2021 and finished his college career with a total of 232 receptions for 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns.
At times, he was a target monster for that Purdue offense, and he was able to move the chains time and time again. It's for that reason that the Browns saw him as a guy with a high ceiling. He was a dependable set of hands who was intent on gaining first downs.
Yet, Bell has not found his way into the good graces of the Browns' coaching staff. He went from playing 47 percent of snaps as a rookie to just 20 percent last season.
With the additions of Jeudy and Thrash, it seems highly unlikely Bell would have a shot to play at all, if he stuck around. And, that's a big 'if.'
Kenyon has a point, and Bell just might be the odd man out when it's all said and done, and the Browns are making those final cuts just before Week 1 kicks off in September.