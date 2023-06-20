Browns roster: Is Cedric Tillman The Next Andre Johnson?
Browns rookie Cedric Tillman and Andre Johnson both stand at 6-foot-3 and their college numbers tell a similar story.
Without a first or second-round pick in this year's draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Cedric Tillman 74th overall with their first pick.
The Volunteer’s draft stock fell due to a high ankle sprain against Akron last season. But Browns GM Andrew Berry couldn't let the opportunity to grab a big-bodied, physical playmaker at a discounted price pass him up.
Tillman’s collegiate numbers may foreshadow a career similar to Hall of Fame hopeful Andre Johnson.
Johnson and Tillman both stand at 6-foot-3 — although Johnson was listed as 16 pounds heavier than Tillman at 229 pounds. In 2003, Johnson had a 40-yard dash time of 4.41. 20 years later, Tillman clocked in at 4.57.
Andre Johnson Miami Hurricane Stats:
- 2000: 11 Games - 3 Receptions - 57 Yards (19.0 AVG) - 1 Touchdown
- 2001: 11 Games - 37 Receptions - 682 Yards (18.4 AVG) - 10 Touchdowns
- 2002: 12 Games - 52 Receptions - 1,092 Yards (21.0 AVG) - 9 Touchdowns
Cedric Tillman Tennessee Volunteers Stats:
- 2018: 1 Game - 1 Reception - -3 Yards (-3 AVG) - 0 Touchdowns
- 2019: 3 Games - 4 Receptions - 60 Yards (15.0 AVG) - 1 Touchdown
- 2020: 2 Games - 3 Receptions - 67 Yards (22.3 AVG) - 1 Touchdown
- 2021: 12 Games - 64 Receptions - 1,081 Yards (16.9 AVG) - 12 Touchdowns
- 2022: 6 Games - 37 Receptions - 417 Yards (11.3 AVG) - 3 Touchdowns
As we all know, college numbers don’t always transfer to the NFL, and NFL numbers can look obscurely different from college.
It is far too early to tell what Tillman can do in the league, but from an optimistic perspective, Tillman could very well become one of the NFL’s leading receivers.
If Deshaun Watson's performance reflects his paycheck and Tillman remains healthy, the Browns' offense will certainly be atop the AFC for years to come.