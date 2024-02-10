Browns could land a key veteran from Eagles defense to help Myles Garrett
Cleveland will be looking to upgrade after getting dominated in the Wild Card Round.
After getting dominated 45-14 by the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round, the Cleveland Browns will be looking to make some upgrades over the offseason. One area where they could be looking to improve is on the defensive line where they need more help for Myles Garrett.
One potential target for Cleveland is veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. Cox has spent the entirety of his career to this point with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, it could be time for a fresh start for Cox, according to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.
From Benjamin:
"Cox lives and breathes Eagles football, coming off his 12th season with the team. And he actually looked refreshed on an otherwise sad 2023 defense. But it's turn-the-page time in Philly. How about a reunion with old friend Jim Schwartz?"
It would certainly be strange to see Cox in another uniform, as he has become synonymous with Eagles football over the past decade-plus.
Philadelphia selected Cox in the first round (12th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Since then he has made it a mission to make sure that they didn't regret the decision. Cox has been named to the Pro Bowl on six separate occasions, and he made four All-Pro teams. He was also named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s, and he helped the Eagles win the first Super Bowl in franchise history in 2018.
Before he can pick what team he will play for next season, Cox first has to decide if he wants to continue his career. There has been some swirling speculation that the veteran tackle could retire, but while speaking with media members in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl 58, Cox revealed that he hasn't yet made a final decision.
"I'm just taking it day-by-day," Cox said of his future. "No decisions have been made for me. I'm just taking to day-by-day and wherever it falls, it falls. ... Definitely happy to be playing in Philly. This year was definitely fun."
Cox, 33, is still a productive player, so it will be very interesting to see what he ultimately decides to do.