Browns draft: 3 most successful picks at No. 74 in the past decade
No. 2: Terrance Williams, WR, Dallas Cowboys (2013)
In 2013, the Dallas Cowboys were in need of wide receiver depth with Miles Austin trending in the wrong direction. They ended up finding that when they used the 74th pick that season on Terrance Williams out of Baylor.
Williams, who likely wouldn't have been on Andrew Berry's radar due to being 24 as a rookie, wound up becoming he No. 2 wideout across from Dez Bryant that season. And even with Bryant, Jason Witten, and Cole Beasley catching passes from Tony Romo, the rookie still had a remarkable first season with 736 yards and five touchdowns in 44 receptions.
He continued to make the most of his chances over the next two seasons, hauling in 621 yards and eight touchdowns in 2014 followed by 840 yards and three touchdowns in 2015. Throughout those first three seasons, Williams averaged more than 16 yards per reception, serving as a serious deep threat in their offense.
From there, however, things went in the wrong direction for Williams. Romo was out due to injury and in came Dak Prescott. The rapport was not the same as Williams had 594 yards in 2016 and 568 in 2017 before catching just two passes in 2018 — which was his final year in the league.
Even with that decline, Williams had 232 receptions for 3,377 yards and 20 touchdowns — and he was the one who caught the final pass of Romo's career, which was a touchdown in the last week of the 2016 campaign. Cleveland would surely take that production with their first pick this season.