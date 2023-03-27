Browns Draft Picks 2023: Every selection the Browns have in the 2023 NFL Draft
As was the case last year, the Cleveland Browns won't be active in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. Their first round pick is held by the Houston Texans, who have this one as well as the selection in 2024 thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade.
In 2022, the Browns also had no pick in Round 1 due to the Watson deal and when they were finally on the clock in Round 2, they dropped out of the round completely. This year, there will be no drama since they can't trade out of Round 2 — because they already did.
Cleveland made a move to add Elijah Moore which involved giving the New York Jets the 42nd pick in the draft and they won't be on the clock now until No. 74. But that doesn't mean they still can't find good players, which we saw when they took Martin Emerson with their first pick in 2022 (No. 68 overall).
They'll also have plenty of chances since they still own eight selection in the draft. Here's a look at what picks the Browns do have, courtesy of Tankathon.com.
Cleveland Browns picks in Round 3
Pick No. 74
Pick No. 98 (Compensatory Selection)
Cleveland Browns picks in Round 4
Pick No. 111
Pick No. 126 (via the Minnesota Vikings)
Cleveland Browns picks in Round 5
Pick No. 140 (via the Los Angeles Rams)
Pick No. 142
Cleveland Browns picks in Round 6
Pick No. 190
Cleveland Browns picks in Round 7
Pick No. 229
Cleveland has done a great job adding talent this offseason which means they'll be able to go for talent with each of these picks, rather than feeling the pressure to draft based on need.