Updated Cleveland Browns 7-Round Mock Draft after Elijah Moore trade
The Cleveland Browns recently acquired 22-year-old wide receiver, Elijah Moore, in a trade with the New York Jets. In exchange, the Browns moved their first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft down from pick 42 in the second round, down to pick 74 in the third round.
While Moore lacked production in 2022 with some underwhelming and inconsistent quarterback play, he showed his upside as a rookie in 2021 with a six-game stretch with 34 catches, 459 yards, and five touchdowns, before missing the rest of the season with a quad injury. The former second-round pick (34th overall) is still a young, promising player, still on a rookie contract.
In addition to trading for Moore, the Browns will also be bringing back veteran linebacker and defensive leader, Anthony Walker, on a one-year deal. Walker played just three games last season before suffering a quadriceps tendon tear. In 13 games in his first season in Cleveland, Walker racked up 113 tackles at the center of the Browns defense.
The Browns have now addressed nearly all the clear holes that the team had in their roster. Edge rusher, center, defensive tackle, free safety, tight end, and now both wide receiver and linebacker have been bolstered this offseason. This leaves the team with plenty of options heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. They will not be forced to address a glaring position of need, but rather freed to draft the best player available when they come on the clock next month.
Here, we complete an updated 7-round mock draft with the Browns new set of picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Using the NFL Mock Draft Database Mock Draft Simulator.
Round 3, Pick 74: Derick Hall, Edge Defender, Auburn
While there is a very good chance that Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall will be off the board when the Browns pick first, now at pick 74 in the third round, never say never. Highly-touted prospects fall in the Draft each and every year, and in this mock draft that I ran, he was still available, making this selection a no-brainer.
Hall actually reminds me quite a bit of new Browns edge rusher, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. While the team locked up Okoronkwo on a three-year deal, you can never have too many talented, young pass rushers. Hall, like Okoronkwo, can play standing up on the edge or with his hand in the dirt, and while he is long and athletic, he excels when powering through blockers. He's quick around the edge with great bend and closing speed to make his way to the quarterback.
Pairing Hall and Okoronkwo across from Myles Garrett and rotating them throughout the course of the game would pressure opposing defenses with consistent pressure from both ends of the defensive line.
Alex Wright would surely still have a role, particularly on early downs and even bumping inside on passing downs, but Hall and Okoronkwo would be a deadly pairing for the Browns on the edge.