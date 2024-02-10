Browns Draft Prospect: Florida State running back Trey Benson
The 6-foot-1 running back from Florida State could be a great fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 Draft.
We continue our Cleveland Browns draft prospect watch with Trey Benson, a 6-1, 223-pound running back who helped lead the Florida State Seminoles to their 16th ACC championship in 2023. During that title game, he rushed 18 times for 67 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards. Benson was a four-star recruit out of Greenville, Mississippi, was ranked the 6th prospect in the state and 21st running back in the country according to 247Sports, and committed to the University of Oregon in 2019.
Once at Oregon, Benson suffered a horrific knee injury during a December practice that left the running back with a torn ACL, MCL, medial meniscus, lateral meniscus, and hamstring. Following surgery and rehab, Benson appeared in 10 games for the Ducks in 2021, rushing for 22 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Following the 2021 season, Benson entered the transfer portal and quickly decided on Tallahassee, Florida, and the Florida State Seminoles as his next home.
In 2022, Benson appeared in 13 games for the Seminoles, rushing for 990 yards, nine touchdowns on 154 rushing attempts, and 13 receptions for 144 yards. The Seminoles finished the year 10-3 and were elected to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl. Benson ran for 25 yards on 13 attempts and caught one pass for 25 yards in the Seminoles 35-32 victory over the Sooners.
During his first year in Tallahassee, Benson's performance earned him multiple honors, including being named second-team All-ACC and FSU Offensive Newcomer of the Year, four-time ACC Running Back of the Week, and the first player ever to be named ACC Running Back of the Week three weeks in a row.
Benson appeared in 13 games for the Seminoles in 2023, rushing for 905 yards and 14 touchdowns on 156 attempts. Benson also brought in 20 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown. The Florida State Seminoles finished the 2023 season 13-0 following their 16-6 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, where Benson rushed for 67 yards on 18 carries and caught two passes for 15 yards. Benson opted out of the 2023 Orange Bowl after declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. Benson was named to second-team All-ACC for a second year in a row.
Benson’s noted strengths according to Bleacher Report:
- Great long speed. Can find that fifth gear to separate with each step.
- Very good burst and acceleration, especially downhill.
- Great strength and balance. Violent runner who uses his frame effectively.
- Vision improved over his two seasons as a starter.
- Above-average pass-catcher. Natural hands.
Benson’s noted weaknesses:
- Below-average hip flexibility. Can sometimes be an issue when trying to make people miss in space.
- Magnet for contact. His no-nonsense rushing style can sometimes bleed into carelessness and reckless abandon.
- Poor pass protector. Largely untested, but struggled when asked to.
Trey Benson compared to other 2024 prospects:
Trey Benson - Florida State Seminoles/Oregon Ducks - 6’1 - 227 lbs
Oregon Ducks - 2020-2021
- 10 Games
- 6 Rushing Attempts
- 22 Rushing Yards (3.7 Yards Per Rush)
- 1 Rushing Touchdown
Florida State Seminoles - 2022-2023
- 26 Games
- 310 Rushing Attempts
- 1,895 Rushing Yards (72.9 Yards Per Game)
- 23 Rushing Touchdowns
- 33 Receptions
- 371 Receiving Yards (11.2 Yards Per Reception)
- 1 Receiving Touchdown
Jonathan Brooks - Texas Longhorns - 6’0 - 207 lbs
- 22 Games
- 238 Rushing Attempts
- 1,479 Rushing Yards (67.2 Yards Per Game)
- 16 Rushing Touchdowns
- 28 Receptions
- 335 Receiving Yards (12 Yards Per Reception)
- 2 Receiving Touchdowns
Jaylen Wright - Tennessee Volunteers - 5’11 - 210 lbs
- 34 Games
- 368 Rushing Attempts
- 2,297 Rushing Yards (67.6 Yards Per Game)
- 18 Rushing Touchdowns
- 30 Receptions
- 171 Receiving Yards (5.7 Yards Per Reception)
Blake Corum - Michigan Wolverines - 5’8 - 213 lbs
- 45 Games
- 674 Rushing Attempts
- 3,737 Rushing Yards (83 Yards Per Game)
- 58 Rushing Touchdowns
- 56 Receptions
- 411 Receiving Yards (9.1 Per Reception)
- 3 Receiving Touchdowns
Bucky Irving - Oregon Ducks/Minnesota Golden Gophers - 5’10 - 195 lbs
Minnesota Golden Gophers - 2021
- 12 Games
- 133 Rushing Attempts
- 699 Rushing Yards (58.3 Yards Per Game)
- 4 Rushing Touchdowns
- 8 Receptions
- 73 Receiving Yards (9.1 Yards Per Reception)
- 4 Receiving Touchdowns
Oregon Ducks - 2022-2023
- 27 Games
- 342 Rushing Attempts
- 2,238 Rushing Yards (82.9 Yards Per Game)
- 16 Rushing Touchdowns
- 87 Receptions
- 712 Receiving Yards (8.2 Yards Per Reception)
- 5 Receiving Touchdowns
While Benson’s flexibility, pass protection, and rushing style are areas of concern, his speed, strength, acceleration, and pass-catching abilities make him a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns offense.