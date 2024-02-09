4 late-round quarterbacks Browns can target as emergency options
The Cleveland Browns hope Deshaun Watson will get back on track but they could still think about emergency options late in the draft
By Randy Gurzi
This past season, the Cleveland Browns found themselves in an unenviable position as they started five different quarterbacks. With Deshaun Watson dealing with a shoulder injury, they turned to Dorian Thompson-Robinson, P.J. Walker, Joe Flacco, and then Jeff Driskel in the finale. Driskel was the only one not to lead the team to a win and while Flacco was 4-1 as the starter, they still were fortunate to find him off the street in November.
Looking ahead to 2024, Cleveland is banking on Watson’s return to health. They’re also still trying to get him to return to the form we saw during his days in Houston. While they work toward this, it would also be wise to add more depth to the position to keep from repeating the revolving door operation they had in 2023. With that being said, here are three late-round quarterbacks they can draft as emergency options.
4. Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
Originally a starter for Wake Forest, Sam Hartman had 134 touchdowns against 49 picks in four seasons. He completed just 59.1 percent of his attempts but still amassed more than 12,009 yards in his career with the Demon Deacons.
In 2023, he changed schools and became the starter for Notre Dame where he believed he would have a shot at getting into the NCAA playoffs. While there, he improved his completion percentage to 63.5 and had a 24-to-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
One of the more productive passers in NCAA history, Hartman has the accuracy to get the ball to his play-makers but doesn’t have a rocket arm. He still has the smarts to succeed, especially in a backup role early in his career making him well worth a flier on Day 3.