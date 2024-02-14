Browns Draft Prospect: Michigan running back Blake Corum
The 5-foot-8 running back from Michigan could be a great fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 Draft.
Our Cleveland Browns draft series now looks at Blake Corum, a 5’8, 213-pound running back who helped lead the Michigan Wolverines to a National Championship title in 2023. During the National Championship game, Corum rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Corum was a four-star recruit out of Laurel, Maryland, was the ninth-ranked prospect in Maryland and the 19th-ranked running back in the country according to 247Sports, and committed to the University of Michigan in 2019.
Once at Michigan, Corum appeared in all six games, rushing for 77 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and caught five passes for 73 yards. The Wolverines finished their Covid-19 shortened 2020 season 2-4 and failed to make a bowl appearance.
Corum saw a significant increase in playing time in his sophomore season, rushing for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns on 143 carries and catching 24 receptions for 141 yards and one touchdown. The Wolverines finished the 2021 season 12-1 after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship game, where Corum rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown on five carries and caught two passes for six yards.
The Wolverines were selected for their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history and were set to face the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl. Corum rushed for 13 yards on three carries and caught two receptions for -2 yards in the Wolverines’ 34-11 loss to the Bulldogs. Corum was named All-Big Ten third-team (Coaches) and shared Offensive Skill Player of the Year honors.
Corum appeared in 12 games in 2022, rushing for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 rushes and caught 11 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. He suffered a knee injury against Illinois in week 11 but attempted to play the following week in ‘The Game’ against Ohio State but was pulled shortly after kickoff and was ruled out for the remainder of the year. The Wolverines finished the 2022 regular season 13-0 following a 43-22 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship game.
They were selected for the College Football Players for a second consecutive year but fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl. Corum was unanimously named first-team All-American, first-team All-Big Ten (Coaches, Media), and Big Ten Running Back of the Year.
Corum returned in 2023, rushing for 1,245 yards and 27 touchdowns on 258 rushes, and caught 16 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. The Wolverines finished the regular season 13-0 after beating the Iowa Hawkeyes 26-0, where Corum rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and three receptions for 10 yards. The Wolverines advanced to their third straight College Football Playoff appearance and faced off against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl.
He rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and caught two passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in Michigan’s 27-20 victory over the Crimson Tide. In the National Championship, Corum rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries to help lead the Wolverines to a 34-13 victory over the Washington Huskies and a College Football Championship.
Corum was named first-team All-American (AFCA), second-team All-American (FWAA, USA Today, Fox Sports), third-team All-American (AP), Comeback Player of the Year, and Big Ten Running Back of the Year. Soon after the Wolverines championship, Corum took to social media to announce he would declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Corum’s noted strengths according to Bleacher Report:
- Above-average quickness and lateral agility.
- Excellent vision and conviction as a runner. Consistently picks out the correct lane, never wastes steps.
- Great understanding of running tight to blocks and manipulating the leverage of LBs.
- Experienced, reliable runner in all types of run schemes, both from shotgun and under center.
- Above-average eyes and awareness in pass protection.
Corum’s noted weaknesses:
- Below-average balance and power unless he has a full head of steam.
- Below-average acceleration with average speed. Not someone who threatens the perimeter or breaks off long, explosive runs consistently.
- Poor strength and technique in pass protection.
Blake Corum compared to other 2024 prospects:
Blake Corum - Michigan Wolverines - 5’8 - 213 lbs
- 45 Games
- 674 Rushing Attempts
- 3,737 Rushing Yards (83 Yards Per Game)
- 58 Rushing Touchdowns
- 56 Receptions
- 411 Receiving Yards (9.1 Per Reception)
- 3 Receiving Touchdowns
Trey Benson - Florida State Seminoles/Oregon Ducks - 6’1 - 227 lbs
Oregon Ducks - 2020-2021
- 10 Games
- 6 Rushing Attempts
- 22 Rushing Yards (3.7 Yards Per Rush)
- 1 Rushing Touchdown
Florida State Seminoles - 2022-2023
- 26 Games
- 310 Rushing Attempts
- 1,895 Rushing Yards (72.9 Yards Per Game)
- 23 Rushing Touchdowns
- 33 Receptions
- 371 Receiving Yards (11.2 Yards Per Reception)
- 1 Receiving Touchdown
Jonathan Brooks - Texas Longhorns - 6’0 - 207 lbs
- 22 Games
- 238 Rushing Attempts
- 1,479 Rushing Yards (67.2 Yards Per Game)
- 16 Rushing Touchdowns
- 28 Receptions
- 335 Receiving Yards (12 Yards Per Reception)
- 2 Receiving Touchdowns
Jaylen Wright - Tennessee Volunteers - 5’11 - 210 lbs
- 34 Games
- 368 Rushing Attempts
- 2,297 Rushing Yards (67.6 Yards Per Game)
- 18 Rushing Touchdowns
- 30 Receptions
- 171 Receiving Yards (5.7 Yards Per Reception)
Bucky Irving - Oregon Ducks/Minnesota Golden Gophers - 5’10 - 195 lbs
Minnesota Golden Gophers - 2021
- 12 Games
- 133 Rushing Attempts
- 699 Rushing Yards (58.3 Yards Per Game)
- 4 Rushing Touchdowns
- 8 Receptions
- 73 Receiving Yards (9.1 Yards Per Reception)
- 4 Receiving Touchdowns
Oregon Ducks - 2022-2023
- 27 Games
- 342 Rushing Attempts
- 2,238 Rushing Yards (82.9 Yards Per Game)
- 16 Rushing Touchdowns
- 87 Receptions
- 712 Receiving Yards (8.2 Yards Per Reception)
- 5 Receiving Touchdowns
While Corum’s strength, acceleration, and pass protection are areas of concern, his vision, scheme versatility, and agility make him a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns offense.