Browns Draft Prospect: Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper
The 6-foot-2 linebacker could be a great fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 Draft
Another potential Cleveland Browns target, Edgerrin Cooper, a 6-2, 230-pound linebacker, helped lead Texas A&M to the Texas Bowl in 2023. Cooper was a four-star recruit out of Covington, Louisiana, the fifth-ranked prospect in Louisiana and the ninth-ranked linebacker in the Nation. He committed to Texas A&M in 2020.
Once at Texas A&M, Cooper appeared in all ten games on special teams, totaling just two tackles. The Aggies finished the 2020 regular season 8-1 and were elected to face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Orange Bowl and defeated the Tar Heels 41-27.
In 2021, Cooper appeared in all 12 games, recording 58 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two passes defended, and an interception. The Aggies finished the 2021 regular season 8-4 and were elected to face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but COVID-19 and injuries forced Texas A&M to withdraw from participation. Cooper’s efforts throughout the season earned him 2021 SEC All-Freshman Team honors.
The linebacker appeared in 11 games in 2022, totaling 61 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six passes defended, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Texas A&M finished the 2022 regular season 5-7 and was eliminated from bowl contention.
In 2023, Cooper racked up 83 tackles, 17 for loss, eight sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The Aggies finished the 2023 regular season 7-6 and were elected to face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Texas Bowl.
Cooper’s efforts on the field earned him first-team All-SEC, first-team All-America (AFCA, The Athletic, CBS Sports, ESPN), and second-team All-America (FWAA, Sporting News) honors. Cooper took to social media in December to announce he would forego the Texas Bowl and his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Cooper’s noted strengths according to Bleacher Report:
- Very good speed to carry running backs and tight ends on deep routes, be an effective Tampa 2 dropper or spy.
- Uses his hands well and has good change of direction and fluid hips to help stay in phase in man coverage.
- Movement skills also help him be effective as the looper in line games when blitzing.
- Quick to read gap runs and can beat offensive linemen to the spot.
- Solid at using his change of direction to slip blocks when linemen climb to the second level.
- Speed gives him good sideline-to-sideline range against the run and allows him to close quickly on running backs.
- Wraps up when tackling and appears to have long arms to help increase his radius.
Cooper’s noted weaknesses:
- Wiry frame. Needs to add size and strength to help hold his ground and get off blocks against the run.
- Is late to get his hands up and is pretty upright when taking on blocks.
- Can come in too hot in pursuit and doesn't sink and break down well in open space, making him susceptible to getting juked out by shifter ball-carriers.
- Not going to knock anyone backward when tackling in short-yardage situations.
- Awareness in zone coverage needs work. Gets caught staring in the backfield and will leave his area open.
Edgerrin Cooper’s Combine Results:
Height: 6’2
Weight: 230 pounds
40-Time: 4.51 seconds
10-Yard Split: 1.54 seconds
Vertical: 34.5”
Broad Jump: 9’ 10”
3-Cone: DNP
Shuttle: DNP
Edgerrin Cooper compared to other 2024 prospects:
Edgerrin Cooper - Texas A&M Aggies - 6’2 - 230 lbs
- 45 Games
- 204 Total Tackles (111 Solo - 93 Assisted - 30.5 For Loss)
- 8.5 Sacks
- 10 Passes Defended
- 2 Interceptions
- 3 Forced Fumbles
- 2 Fumble Recoveries
Junior Colson - Michigan Wolverines - 6’3 - 247 lbs
- 42 Games
- 245 Total Tackles (109 Solo - 136 Assisted - 8 For Loss)
- 2 Sacks
- 5 Passes Defended
- 1 Fumble Recoveries
Jeremiah Trotter Jr - Clemson Tigers - 6’0 - 230 lbs
- 39 Games
- 192 Total Tackles (113 Solo - 79 Assisted - 29.5 For Loss)
- 13 Sacks
- 14 Passes Defended
- 4 Interceptions
- 2 Defensive Touchdowns
- 3 Forced Fumbles
Tommy Eichenberg - Ohio State Buckeyes - 6’2 - 239 lbs
- 37 Games
- 258 Total Tackles (145 Solo - 113 Assisted - 20.5 For Loss)
- 3 Sacks
- 6 Passes Defended
- 2 Interceptions
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 1 Fumble Recovery
Payton Wilson - NC State Wolfpack - 6’4 - 238 lbs
- 46 Games
- 402 Total Tackles (202 Solo - 200 Assisted - 48 For Loss)
- 15 Sacks
- 20 Passes Defended
- 7 Interceptions
- 1 Defensive Touchdowns
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 2 Fumble Recoveries
While Cooper’s frame, awareness in zone coverage, and ability to get low on short-yardage plays are areas of concern, his speed, quick reads, and change of direction make him a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns Defense.